Advertisement

Flint’s 98.6 US census completion rate highest in history

2020 Flint US census completion rate is 20 percentage points higher than 2010
By Brandon Green
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The date to complete your US Census is slowly creeping up, at the end of the month communities around the mitten will be seeing their populations

For Flint, the Census is the highest completion rate for the US census that the city has experienced; 98.6% of households in the city have completed the 10-year population count

But, the battle isn’t over until 98 becomes 100.

Anthony Turner, City of Flint Census Director says “What we want people to understand is that it’s only 9 questions, 10 minutes, not asking you any personal information like credit card or banking account numbers of social security. All we need to know is how many people are living in your home; whether they’re related to you or not.”

As of right now, Flint residents have until October 31st to turn in their census applications.

Every person in the city is worth about $3,000 in federal money.

If about 1.4% of people who haven’t completed the census choose not to fill the application, that’s about $4 million a year that Flint will be losing and on average over $40 million over 10 years that will be taken away from the community.

“These are for things like road repair road construction, headstart, WIC, home eating credits, housing assistance, section 8," Turner explains. "You name it these dollars touch it.”

Since the last census, the city population went down about 7 percent which is about $20 million already lost per year.

So, in order to help the community, the Flint census bureau is asking for more applications submitted and making sure everyone in your household is counted.

“People have been reluctant to count their children. What we must understand that counting these 5-year-olds that brings in more money for our schools. Right now, a lot of people are concerned about the state of our schools," says Turner. "So, that means there is less more coming from the feds to the schools.”

To complete your census make sure to click the link.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Amazon fulfillment center coming to Buena Vista Township

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kevin Goff
Buena Vista Township welcomes an Amazon processing center

News

Amazon coming to Buena Vista Township

Updated: 9 hours ago
Amazon coming to Buena Vista Township

State

Michigan bottle return system expands capacity Monday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
All grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, gas stations and retailers that have reverse vending machines are required to reopen their bottle return facilities Monday.

Coronavirus

Reissued Michigan face mask order still extends to schools with 11 exemptions

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gordon’s new mask order requires everyone age 5 or older in a public setting to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth at all times, including schools.

Latest News

Business

Cause of devastating fire at Mr. Chips pickle plant in Pinconning still unknown

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Firefighters were called to the facility on North Huron on around 3:15 Saturday afternoon at a time when the plant was empty.

News

Cause of fire at Mr. Chips still unknown

Updated: 12 hours ago

Home

Whitmer responds to Supreme Court ruling on COVID-19 executive orders

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Governor Whitmer and the State Health Director are urging the Michigan Supreme Court to clarify when the ruling takes effect. Their contention is current orders should stay in effect until the end of the month -- but the Court hasn’t given an exact date.

News

Governor Whitmer reaction to MI Supreme Court COVID-19 Executive Orders decision

Updated: 13 hours ago

Coronavirus

7 coronavirus outbreaks reported in Mid-Michigan, including two in Grand Blanc

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is tracking three outbreaks apiece linked to schools in Genesee and Saginaw counties and one in Lapeer County.

News

Holly haunted house ready for spooky season with new safe practices

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Regan Blissett
It’s October and Halloween time brings yearly traditions that gets people in the spooky spirit like visting haunted attractions. The CDC says attending haunted houses is a high risk activity for COVID-19. But that’s not stopping a haunted house in Holly from putting on a season of scare.