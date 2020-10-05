Genesee County’s daily coronavirus increase sets another five-month high

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County saw the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases in five months over the weekend.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 68 newly confirmed cases of the illness on Saturday, which is the highest daily increase since 88 cases on April 21. That also marks the county’s seventh day with more than 45 new cases out of the past 10.

Genesee County now has confirmed 4,156 cases of coronavirus, which ranks as the fourth most of Michigan’s 83 counties and the most outside Metro Detroit. The areas with the most coronavirus cases in Genesee County are:

Flint (1,445) and Flint Township (160), 38.6%

Grand Blanc (486) and Grand Blanc Township (146), 15.2%

Burton (266), 6.4%

Clio (156) and Vienna Township (81), 5.5%

Davison (177) and Davison Township (44), 5.4%

Fenton (254) and Fenton Township (53), 4.5%

Flushing (156) and Flushing Township (31), 4.5%

Swartz Creek (107), Clayton Township (33) and Gaines Township (13), 3.7%

Mt. Morris Township (134), 3.2%

No other city, township or village in Genesee County has more than 60 cases.

Statewide, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported the highest daily coronavirus increase in October on Saturday with 1,156 new cases. The combined increase for Sunday and Monday was 1,407, which equates to an average of about 703 new cases each day.

There were 13 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Michigan on Saturday and 15 more statewide for Sunday and Monday combined.

Michigan now has 128,923 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 6,808 deaths attributed to the illness. As of Saturday, just over 99,500 coronavirus patients statewide have recovered from the illness, which represents a 77% rate of recovery -- equal to last week.

Michigan currently has nearly 22,600 active cases of coronavirus, which is about 1,500 higher than last week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 24 new coronavirus outbreaks tied to schools on Monday, including three apiece in Genesee and Saginaw counties. Two of the Genesee County school-related outbreaks involve Grand Blanc Community Schools.

Coronavirus testing dropped off as normal over the weekend to just under 30,000 on Saturday and over 25,000 on Sunday. Saturday was the highest amount of testing for last week with more than 40,100 completed. The percentage of positive tests hovered around 3.5% both days.

The number of people in Michigan hospitalized with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased by more than 150 over the past week to 791, which includes an increase of 99 over the weekend.

The number of coronavirus patients on ventilators increase by about 20% over the past week to 62 over the past week while more than 30% more patients than last week -- or 200-- were in intensive care.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 4,156 cases and 281 deaths, which is an increase of 141 cases.

Saginaw, 2,898 cases, 137 deaths and 1,780 patients recovered, which is an increase of 47 cases and four recoveries.

Arenac, 70 cases, three deaths and 34 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases and 13 recoveries.

Bay, 965 cases, 51 deaths and 774 patients recovered, which is an increase of 21 cases and 11 recoveries.

Clare, 111 cases, four deaths and 83 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases and six recoveries.

Gladwin, 101 cases, two deaths and 72 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases and nine recoveries.

Gratiot, 268 cases and 16 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases and one death.

Huron, 191 cases, five deaths and 148 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Iosco, 200 cases, 12 deaths and 117 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases and one recovery.

Isabella, 665 cases, 14 deaths and 134 recoveries, which is an increase of 17 cases and 372 recoveries.

Lapeer, 550 cases, 35 deaths and 406 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Midland, 555 cases, 11 deaths and 478 recoveries, which is an increase of 19 cases.

Ogemaw, 55 cases, five deaths and 40 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Oscoda, 25 cases, one death and 21 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 86 cases, four deaths and 57 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases and seven recoveries.

Sanilac, 146 cases and six deaths, which is no change.

Shiawassee, 518 cases, 31 deaths and 411 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Tuscola, 462 cases, 31 deaths and 325 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

