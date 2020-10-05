Holly haunted house ready for spooky season with new safe practices

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/2/2020)

It’s October and Halloween time brings yearly traditions that gets people in the spooky spirit like visting haunted attractions. The CDC says attending haunted houses is a high risk activity for COVID-19. But that’s not stopping a haunted attraction in Holly from putting on a season of scare.

Rotten Manor is open and they are ready to spook guests this year but they are making sure their victims are scared by their actors and not by COVID-19.

“We were really afraid that they weren’t gonna allow us to open. Remember we’re a family business. So, if we went for a year without an income out here. We could possibly lose, lose the property,” said the owner, Wally Fruit.

Thankfully for Rotten Manor, they’ve been welcoming thrill seekers since September offering the same spine chilling experience more safely with new additions like hand sanitization stations and Plexiglas.

“I spent hundreds and hundreds of dollars in social distancing signs, we have six foot apart everywhere here.// We have bull horns, which we go through the lines, we tell people to keep their social distancing keep their masks up,” said Fruit.

Masks are required to be worn indoors and outdoors even for the actors.

Face masks are offered to customers at the door so no one is turned away.

“If you don’t put your mask back on they may come out of character and call security, and the security would have to escort you out,” said Fruit.

Actors also have to do temperature checks on arrival.

The haunted attraction now splits people into smaller groups and if there’s too many guests will have to wait their turn inside their car.

Contrary to the Rotten Manor name they say their hair raising haunted house is anything but rotten.

Fruit said,“We also go through the house but every half hour, and we all the high traffic periods and touchable spots we sanitize, just to make sure everything is taken care of.”

The CDC says a Halloween activity that is moderate risk for COVID-19 would be walking through a haunted forest where people can remain six feet apart. If screaming will likely occcur, greater distancing is advised.

The CDC cautions going inside an indoor haunted house and says it is a high risk activity because people may be crowded and screaming.

“We’re not spooking with COVID. We’re pretty scary to a point but it’s still safe. We’re safe in every manner. So it’s a good time to push the scared limit on you but know you’re safe at the same time,” said Fruit.

The Rotten Manor operates Thursday to Sunday starting at 7 p.m. The last day of scaring will be on Nov. 1.

Their Christmas haunt will begin in December.

