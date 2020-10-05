Advertisement

Holly haunted house ready for spooky season with new safe practices

By Regan Blissett
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/2/2020)

It’s October and Halloween time brings yearly traditions that gets people in the spooky spirit like visting haunted attractions. The CDC says attending haunted houses is a high risk activity for COVID-19. But that’s not stopping a haunted attraction in Holly from putting on a season of scare.

Rotten Manor is open and they are ready to spook guests this year but they are making sure their victims are scared by their actors and not by COVID-19.

“We were really afraid that they weren’t gonna allow us to open. Remember we’re a family business. So, if we went for a year without an income out here. We could possibly lose, lose the property,” said the owner, Wally Fruit.

Thankfully for Rotten Manor, they’ve been welcoming thrill seekers since September offering the same spine chilling experience more safely with new additions like hand sanitization stations and Plexiglas.

“I spent hundreds and hundreds of dollars in social distancing signs, we have six foot apart everywhere here.// We have bull horns, which we go through the lines, we tell people to keep their social distancing keep their masks up,” said Fruit.

Masks are required to be worn indoors and outdoors even for the actors.

Face masks are offered to customers at the door so no one is turned away.

“If you don’t put your mask back on they may come out of character and call security, and the security would have to escort you out,” said Fruit.

Actors also have to do temperature checks on arrival.

The haunted attraction now splits people into smaller groups and if there’s too many guests will have to wait their turn inside their car.

Contrary to the Rotten Manor name they say their hair raising haunted house is anything but rotten.

Fruit said,“We also go through the house but every half hour, and we all the high traffic periods and touchable spots we sanitize, just to make sure everything is taken care of.”

The CDC says a Halloween activity that is moderate risk for COVID-19 would be walking through a haunted forest where people can remain six feet apart. If screaming will likely occcur, greater distancing is advised.

The CDC cautions going inside an indoor haunted house and says it is a high risk activity because people may be crowded and screaming.

“We’re not spooking with COVID. We’re pretty scary to a point but it’s still safe. We’re safe in every manner. So it’s a good time to push the scared limit on you but know you’re safe at the same time,” said Fruit.

The Rotten Manor operates Thursday to Sunday starting at 7 p.m. The last day of scaring will be on Nov. 1.

Their Christmas haunt will begin in December.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Amazon fulfillment center coming to Buena Vista Township

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kevin Goff
Buena Vista Township welcomes an Amazon processing center

News

Amazon coming to Buena Vista Township

Updated: 9 hours ago
Amazon coming to Buena Vista Township

News

Flint’s 98.6 US census completion rate highest in history

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brandon Green
2020 Flint US census completion rate is 20 percentage points higher than 2010

State

Michigan bottle return system expands capacity Monday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
All grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, gas stations and retailers that have reverse vending machines are required to reopen their bottle return facilities Monday.

Coronavirus

Reissued Michigan face mask order still extends to schools with 11 exemptions

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gordon’s new mask order requires everyone age 5 or older in a public setting to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth at all times, including schools.

Latest News

Business

Cause of devastating fire at Mr. Chips pickle plant in Pinconning still unknown

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Firefighters were called to the facility on North Huron on around 3:15 Saturday afternoon at a time when the plant was empty.

News

Cause of fire at Mr. Chips still unknown

Updated: 12 hours ago

Home

Whitmer responds to Supreme Court ruling on COVID-19 executive orders

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Governor Whitmer and the State Health Director are urging the Michigan Supreme Court to clarify when the ruling takes effect. Their contention is current orders should stay in effect until the end of the month -- but the Court hasn’t given an exact date.

News

Governor Whitmer reaction to MI Supreme Court COVID-19 Executive Orders decision

Updated: 13 hours ago

Coronavirus

7 coronavirus outbreaks reported in Mid-Michigan, including two in Grand Blanc

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is tracking three outbreaks apiece linked to schools in Genesee and Saginaw counties and one in Lapeer County.