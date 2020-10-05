Huron County man accused of stealing minivan, leading police on chase

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Huron County man early Sunday after they say he stole a minivan and led officers on a high-speed chase in Lapeer County.

A 67-year-old from Attica awoke around 3:20 a.m. Sunday to noise in his driveway and allegedly saw a man stealing the 2004 Chevrolet Venture minivan he had parked outside. The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office says the van was unlocked with keys in the ignition.

A Lapeer County sheriff deputy spotted the van at Imlay City and Lake Pleasant roads in Attica just before 3:30 a.m. and attempted a traffic stop. However, the van continued driving east on Imlay City Road at speeds of 80 to 100 mph for about five minutes.

An Imlay City police officer deployed spike strips near the intersection of M-53 and Imlay City Road punctured the van’s tires, causing it to stop. Police arrested 24-year-old Gerald Deering of Elkton around 3:35 a.m.

He was arraigned Monday on charges of unlawfully driving away an automobile and fourth-degree fleeing a police officer. Deering was released from custody after arraignment on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond while awaiting an Oct. 16 court hearing.

