Advertisement

Huron County man accused of stealing minivan, leading police on chase

Gerald Deering
Gerald Deering(source: Lapeer County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Huron County man early Sunday after they say he stole a minivan and led officers on a high-speed chase in Lapeer County.

A 67-year-old from Attica awoke around 3:20 a.m. Sunday to noise in his driveway and allegedly saw a man stealing the 2004 Chevrolet Venture minivan he had parked outside. The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office says the van was unlocked with keys in the ignition.

A Lapeer County sheriff deputy spotted the van at Imlay City and Lake Pleasant roads in Attica just before 3:30 a.m. and attempted a traffic stop. However, the van continued driving east on Imlay City Road at speeds of 80 to 100 mph for about five minutes.

An Imlay City police officer deployed spike strips near the intersection of M-53 and Imlay City Road punctured the van’s tires, causing it to stop. Police arrested 24-year-old Gerald Deering of Elkton around 3:35 a.m.

He was arraigned Monday on charges of unlawfully driving away an automobile and fourth-degree fleeing a police officer. Deering was released from custody after arraignment on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond while awaiting an Oct. 16 court hearing.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

20-year-old man dies in crash near Mount Pleasant

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Troopers extinguished a fire on Oliva’s vehicle when they arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coronavirus

Mid-Michigan health departments taking wait-and-see approach to coronavirus orders

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Health departments in Mid-Michigan are waiting for the legal fallout to settle before planning any major changes.

State

Whitmer: Statewide mask requirement remains in effect

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The governor pointed Monday to the state Department of Health and Human Services' separate order mandating face coverings in enclosed public spaces.

State

Whitmer seeks clarification on Michigan Supreme Court ruling against her

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
She hopes the 21-day waiting period remains so she can work with the Michigan Legislature and local health departments on a transition plan for the state’s coronavirus response.

Latest News

Local

Owosso barber calls for end of sanctions, legal proceedings after coronavirus ruling

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Manke’s attorney, David Kallman, called for an end to the criminal case and administrative license actions filed against Manke for reopening.

Crime

Sandbag thrown from I-96 overpass in Oakland County injures driver below

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say the man who threw the sandbag was arrested after telling someone about what he did Sunday night.

Crime

2 men shot and killed, 2 others injured in Burton five hours apart

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Police are investigating two separate homicides in Burton reported about five hours apart on Saturday.

Back To School

Grand Blanc schools phasing in classroom learning beginning Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
For now, only the young 5s and kindergarteners are returning to school Monday on a hybrid-model plan.

Crime

Court finds Mark David Latunski mentally fit for trial after months of treatment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Latunski’s preliminary hearing on murder charges for Kevin Bacon’s death is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Oct 23, Corwin said.

State

2 big Michigan counties require masks after court ruling

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Masks or face coverings still will be required in public around Oakland and Ingham counties.