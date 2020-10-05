Advertisement

Lawmakers preview vice presidential debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will take the debate stage Wednesday night.
The vice presidential debate will take place Wednesday, Oct. 7.
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The 2020 vice presidential candidates will face off in the first and only vice presidential debate of the election season Wednesday night.

The debate is set to take place at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. The debate comes following the news that President Trump and a number of GOP lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris have both tested negative. The candidates will debate from 12 feet apart to prevent spread of the virus.

The Washington Bureau team talked to lawmakers from both sides of the aisle about the upcoming debate. The full interviews can be seen below.

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA)

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN)

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN)

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA)

Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL)

Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX)

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX)

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN)

Rep. Steven Palazzo (R-MS)

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-LA)

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX)

Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS)

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC)

Rep. Bill Flores (R-TX)

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO)

Rep. Russ Fulcher (R-ID)

Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC)

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS)

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC)

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

