Michigan State Police investigating following officer-involved shooting in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (10/04/2020)-An investigation is just beginning following a trooper-involved shooting on Flint's north side.

A 28 year old man was hit when the trooper fired his weapon. It’s the latest in a string of shootings that have made it a violent weekend in mid-Michigan.

“It is unknown at this time exactly what happened,” said Lt. Liz Rich of the Michigan State Police.

An active scene Sunday near the intersection of Martin Luther King and Pasadena on Flint’s north side, as more than a dozen State Police vehicles lined the area from curb to curb in the wake of a trooper-involved shooting sparked by a domestic violence call.

“The female subject reported that shots were fired into the air prior to the male subject leaving the residence,” explained Lt. Rich.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and what caused the trooper involved to pull the trigger still aren’t clear, though State Police confirm the Burton man was hit when they encountered him several blocks away.

“After the incident, the trooper rendered first aid and an ambulance was called,” related Lt. Rich. “[The suspect] is being treated and he is under stable condition.”

A violent weekend for the Flint area: this, just the latest of several shootings that played out within a 24-hour-period.

Two turned deadly in Burton Saturday, with police confirming they found 27-year-old Ammelio G. Wilson, Jr. dead, parked alongside a pump at a Speedway Gas Station on Bristol Road. Another man, Burton Police said, had been targeted there as well, but survived.

Burton Police officers would respond to another pair of shootings just hours later, when they found Lavelle Ivy dead inside her car on East Hemphill. Another man inside the car was also shot but is expected to recover.

A 45-year-old woman was also found dead inside her car on Mohawk Avenue between Cherokee and Dort Highway after an unknown gunman opened fire before 6:30 Saturday evening, according to Flint’s Major Case Unit.

Detectives also confirm they’re looking into another shooting in the 2300 block of Bennet Avenue that put a female victim in the hospital. No word on a suspect in that case.

“It’s unfortunate that we’re seeing an uptick in violence right now,” related Lt. Rich. “I can’t confirm that this is part of that violence. All I can tell you is that we have an active investigation going on right now.”

Being that a state trooper pulled the trigger in Sunday’s incident, Michigan State Police detectives from another district will launch the investigation to follow. The trooper involved is on paid-administrative leave tonight pending its results.

