Mid-Michigan health departments taking wait-and-see approach to coronavirus orders

There are 25 new positive cases of coronavirus disease in Florida. (MGN)(WJHG)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Health departments covering several Mid-Michigan counties aren’t planning any major changes to coronavirus orders in wake of Friday’s Michigan Supreme Court ruling against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The court ruled 4-3 that Whitmer lacks a legal basis to continue Michigan’s coronavirus State of Emergency and ruled that the 1945 law she used to issue orders is unconstitutional. However, Whitmer believes the order will not take effect for 21 days, although she asked for clarification.

Friday’s ruling calls into question many of the orders Whitmer issued since April 30 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. But health departments in Mid-Michigan are waiting for the legal fallout to settle before planning any major changes.

The Central Michigan District Health Department, which covers six counties, is waiting for Whitmer’s administration and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to act before considering any further action.

“We believe the best scenario is to assess what future rules or orders may be issued statewide before we determine if any local orders will be necessary,” Health Officer Steve Hall said.

The Huron and Tuscola counties health departments are taking a similar approach for now.

“This ruling does not change our local public health mission to reduce and prevent infection in our residents. You are our number one concern,” said Ann Hepfer, health officer for Huron and Tuscola counties. “Our leadership team will continue to work with the Board of Health, Board of Commissioners and legal team to determine what additional next steps we might need to take.”

Hepfer said coronavirus activity remains relatively low in both counties and businesses are operating, which shows the measures in place to prevent the illness from spreading have been working well.

Hall said the Central Michigan District Health Department stands behind the statewide coronavirus orders currently in place. Hepfer and Hall called on residents to continue wearing face masks indoors, practicing social distancing and washing hands often.

“We want to remind everyone not to give up and to continue to work together to keep each other safe,” Hall said. “We encourage all sectors of business to continue to follow the reopening plans you have developed.”

Their actions contrast with health officials in Oakland and Ingham counties, which separately imposed their own local face mask orders over the weekend. Both counties will require a mask or face covering anywhere in public.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

