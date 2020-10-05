Owosso barber calls for end of sanctions, legal proceedings after coronavirus ruling

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Owosso barber who reopened his shop in violation of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders in May is asking for an end to all sanctions and legal proceedings against him after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled those orders are not valid.

Karl Manke reopened his shop at 421 W. Main St. in Owosso on May 4 at a time when Whitmer required all barbershops, salons and many other businesses in Michigan to remain closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Owosso Police Department wrote several tickets to Manke for violating an executive order before the Michigan Attorney General’s Office filed legal action to shut down his shop. The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs also suspended Manke’s barber license.

The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled Manke’s shop should close, so he appealed to the Michigan Supreme Court.

In a separate case, the Supreme Court ruled on Friday that Whitmer lacked the legal authority to continue unilaterally extending Michigan’s coronavirus State of Emergency after April 30 and the orders she issued after that “lack any basis under Michigan law.”

Manke’s attorney, David Kallman, called for an end to the criminal case and administrative license actions filed against Manke for reopening.

“I appreciate the Supreme Court stepping in and recognizing that I do not lose constitutional protections just because of speculation and innuendo," Manke said. "I am not a health threat to anyone, and I have a right to continue to cut hair and earn a living. The Courts have consistently upheld my constitutional rights affirming that the governor’s attempts to shut me down were out of line.”

