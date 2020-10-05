Reissued Michigan face mask order still extends to schools with 11 exemptions

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s new order requiring masks or face coverings in public spaces still extends to all students in kindergarten through 12th grade attending in-person classes.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon issued a new face mask order Monday very similar to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s previous order. Her order and many others came under question after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled on Friday she lacks legal authority.

Gordon’s new mask order requires everyone age 5 or older in a public setting to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth at all times, including schools. The exceptions are:

Students in the northern Lower Peninsula, which remains at Phase 5 of the MI Safe Start plan.

People who can’t medically tolerate a mask.

People eating and drinking in a foodservice establishment.

People exercising outdoors and maintaining 6 feet of social distancing at all times.

People who are swimming.

People who are receiving a personal service that requires removing a mask temporarily.

People entering a business who need to remove their mask or identification.

Police officers, EMS workers and firefighters carrying out their official duties.

People who are voting in an election.

People who are engaging in a religious service.

People who are speaking to an audience or broadcasting.

Davison and Owosso schools changed their face covering requirements over the weekend to exempt young students, but Owosso reversed course Monday afternoon to reimpose the mask requirement for all students again in light of the new order.

All Owosso students in kindergarten through 12th grade will be required to wear a mask at school beginning Tuesday. Davison Community Schools had not updated its face covering policy as of Monday evening.

