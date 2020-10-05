Sandbag thrown from I-96 overpass in Oakland County injures driver below

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A 40-pound sandbag thrown from a freeway overpass smashed the windshield of a car and seriously injured the driver on I-96 in Oakland County.

Police say the man who threw the sandbag was arrested after telling someone about what he did Sunday night.

The incident occurred on I-96 in Oakland County’s Lyon Township. A man was involved in a crash, left his vehicle along I-96 and walked to a highway overpass that was under construction. That’s where he found sandbags and began throwing them on I-96 below.

The man is in custody while prosecutors review the case.

