Sunny and mild today

High pressure to the south has kept our skies mainly clear overnight, helping temps to drop off. But it also gives us a ton of sunshine throughout the day! A weak cold front moving through tomorrow will give us a few clouds, and another system to the north gives us the possibility of a few showers Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Other than that it’ll be a drier and milder week!

Today we’ll make it into the mid and upper 50s with full sun! Winds will gradually shift to the SW at 5-10mph, and stay SW overnight – this helps to keep us warmer tonight.

Lows will only be in the mid and upper 40s tonight with a few clouds.

Tomorrow we’re warmer! Much closer to normal too (64 degrees) with afternoon temps in the mid and upper 60s! We’ll see a few clouds but plenty of sun. It’ll be breezy tomorrow with SW winds at 10-15mph, gusting to 25mph.

There’s a chance for scattered showers overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday, particularly near the bay and northward.

Wednesday afternoon looks dry with highs in the mid 60s!

