Sunshine Monday Afternoon!

Warming Up!
By Brad Sugden
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure to the south has kept our skies mainly clear overnight, helping temps to drop off. But it also gives us a ton of sunshine throughout the day! A weak cold front moving through tomorrow will give us a few clouds, and another system to the north gives us the possibility of a few showers Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Other than that it’ll be a drier and milder week!

Today we’ll make it into the mid and upper 50s with full sun! Winds will gradually shift to the SW at 5-10mph, and stay SW overnight – this helps to keep us warmer tonight.

Lows will only be in the mid and upper 40s tonight with a few clouds.

Tomorrow we’re warmer! Much closer to normal too (64 degrees) with afternoon temps in the mid and upper 60s! We’ll see a few clouds but plenty of sun. It’ll be breezy tomorrow with SW winds at 10-15mph, gusting to 25mph.

There’s a chance for scattered showers overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday, particularly near the bay and northward.

Wednesday afternoon looks dry with highs in the mid 60s!

Lots of sun today with mild temperatures.

Sunshine returns to start the week

Lingering showers and cool weather on Sunday, warmer weather this week

After a mostly dry day yesterday (some rain fell in the Great Lakes Bay Region), we will start the day on Sunday with some widespread rain moving through the area. This rain will be most widespread during the morning so have the umbrellas handy if you have any plans early in the day.

Scattered showers continue for the rest of the day

Wet and chilly weather to end our weekend

Staying cool this weekend with some rain chances

We’ve made it to the first weekend of October and our stretch of cooler than normal temperatures is set to continue the next several days with some shower chances returning to the forecast as well.