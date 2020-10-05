Sunshine Monday Afternoon!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure to the south has kept our skies mainly clear overnight, helping temps to drop off. But it also gives us a ton of sunshine throughout the day! A weak cold front moving through tomorrow will give us a few clouds, and another system to the north gives us the possibility of a few showers Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Other than that it’ll be a drier and milder week!

Today we’ll make it into the mid and upper 50s with full sun! Winds will gradually shift to the SW at 5-10mph, and stay SW overnight – this helps to keep us warmer tonight.

Lows will only be in the mid and upper 40s tonight with a few clouds.

Tomorrow we’re warmer! Much closer to normal too (64 degrees) with afternoon temps in the mid and upper 60s! We’ll see a few clouds but plenty of sun. It’ll be breezy tomorrow with SW winds at 10-15mph, gusting to 25mph.

There’s a chance for scattered showers overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday, particularly near the bay and northward.

Wednesday afternoon looks dry with highs in the mid 60s!

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.