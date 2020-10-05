Whitmer seeks clarification on Michigan Supreme Court ruling against her

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has asked the Michigan Supreme Court to clarify when a ruling against her coronavirus actions actually takes effect.

Whitmer initially believed the ruling would take effect 21 days from when the court handed down its 4-3 ruling on Friday, meaning her coronavirus State of Emergency and executive orders would remain in place for three weeks. But some believe her orders have no effect immediately.

The Supreme Court ruled that Whitmer did not have legal authority to extend Michigan’s coronavirus State of Emergency without legislative approval after April 30 and her orders issued after that date “lack any basis under Michigan law.”

Whitmer pointed out that unemployment benefits for 830,000 people could lapse and many measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus could end if all of her orders issued after April 30 are thrown out immediately.

She hopes the 21-day waiting period remains so she can work with the Michigan Legislature and local health departments on a transition plan for the state’s coronavirus response.

“The Supreme Court has spoken, and while I vehemently disagree with their ruling, I’m ready to work across the aisle with Republicans in the legislature where we can find common ground to slow the spread of the virus and rebuild our economy," Whitmer said.

However, she called on the Republican-led Legislature to “get to work and start showing that they are taking this crisis seriously” by canceling their October recess.

“Let’s work together and get this done,” Whitmer said.

In a statement issued Friday, Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield said lawmakers from his party worked well with Whitmer before April 30 and they remain willing to work with her administration on coronavirus after the Supreme Court ruling.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon said he and Whitmer will continue “using every tool” at their disposal to protect the state from coronavirus. He continued calling on residents to wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash hands and get a flu vaccine.

