Whitmer: Statewide mask requirement remains in effect

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a statewide mask requirement remains in effect despite the Michigan Supreme Court’s invalidation of a law that underpins her orders to control the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor pointed Monday to the state Department of Health and Human Services' separate order mandating face coverings in enclosed public spaces. Violators can be fined up to $1,000.

Whitmer is also asking the Supreme Court to declare that its ruling is not binding precedent until Oct. 30, to give her administration, the Republican-led Legislature and local health departments time to put in place alternative measures.

