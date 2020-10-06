Advertisement

Amazon fulfillment center coming to Buena Vista Township

By Kevin Goff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, many on-line retailers have seen their business grow exponentially.

Case in point, Amazon.

Part of their expansion includes adding distribution centers.

One mid-Michigan community will soon benefit from a recent announcement by the company.

Amazon’s new fulfillment center is rumored to be going in around the industrial park area near Fed Ex, east of I-75 on M-81.

Amazon already operates 5 warehouses in Michigan.

This one will be the northern-most facility in the state.

Construction is expected to completed sometime next year.

Buena Vista Twp. officials have been tight-lipped on what the future holds, but an Amazon spokesperson told us to expect more than a hundred new jobs, both full-time and part time at this facility.

Associates will make at least $15/hour to start and be offered benefit packages as well.

Local businesses I talked to said it could put pressure on them to increase wages for their employees, but they also said they welcome Amazon and any new jobs to the area.

“If they get more people, I’ll have to hire more people. They’ll be good for business and the community, because we’ll get more jobs in the community and I’ll be happy to have them be here,” said co-owner of G&H Market Henry Givens.

“I think economically, it wil bring more jobs. It’s definitely a good thing. As far as for us, might see an uptick in sales,” added Ed Schmitt, a sales manager at Meekoff Tire.

However, one person I talked to wondered if the already busy M-81 corridor will get even more congested.

"Right now, this is probably the most problematic areas I’ve ever seen for accidents up and down 81 and parts of 75, " commented Saginaw pheasant farm owner Sam Szekely.

Amazon spokesperson Andre Woodson said that the fulfillment center will begin hiring a month or two before the warehouse opens sometime in 2021.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

