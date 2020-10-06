Advertisement

Caught on video: Officers rush into burning home to save man in Illinois

By WICS Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/CNN) - Two police officers went inside of a burning house to save a man on Wednesday.

Officer Juan Resendez and Nicholas Renfro with the street crimes unit were some of the first on scene.

“A lady (was) yelling to us that there was someone inside the house,” Resendez said.

“So I saw a back door and immediately started running to it with my partner Juan. And I immediately just ran up and just kicked the door after I opened the screen door. I saw another door and through a small window I could see there was a confused man in there,” Renfro said.

“Grabbed him just as the smoke was coming in and engulfing the kitchen that he was in,” he added. “I saw him and he reminded me of my father. And he’s my father’s age. And I knew I just had to get him out, just had to get him out.”

Police said the fire started after 29-year old Alexis Ross lost control of her vehicle and slammed into the home.

Ross was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, then taken to Sangamon County Jail. She faces several charges including reckless driving, endangering the life or health of a child and leaving the scene of an accident.

Both officers have families waiting for them at home.

“My family’s always utmost in my mind. But being a police officer, our priority is to protect the community and help the community anyway possible. In that moment, the only thing that was going through our mind is that someone is in there that needed our help,” Resendez said.

The officers said it’s just the Springfield Police Dept. way.

“We’re not the only ones in the department that would do something like this,” Resendez said.

“Here’s the thing. We just happened to be there first,” Renfro said.

