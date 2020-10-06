Advertisement

Deadline arrives to submit claims in iPhone class-action settlement

The deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 6, for iPhone owners to submit claims in a class-action settlement.
The deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 6, for iPhone owners to submit claims in a class-action settlement.(Source: Apple via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 6, for iPhone owners to submit claims in a $500 million settlement with Apple.

The class-action settlement was the result of Apple admitting it used software updates to deliberately slow down phones.

Apple said it took the action in order to protect phones with older lithium-ion batteries.

Some iPhone owners, however, believe it was a move to encourage them to buy newer, more expensive phones.

The settlement entitles owners of certain iPhone 6 and 7 models and the SE to receive up to $25 in claims.

You can submit a claim at smartphoneperformancesettlement.com.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Reward set as Atlanta police seek suspect in actor’s death

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward as they continue to search for the person who shot actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd in Atlanta.

Back To School

Flint Community Schools prepare for critical student count day

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Dawn Jones
In the age of COVID-19 -- with many students at home instead of classrooms -- this year’s count will be a very different.

National Politics

Democrats ask if more material omitted from Barrett response

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic lawmakers are asking the Justice Department whether other material was omitted from the Senate questionnaire.

Education

Alma College offering micro-internships during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
With many companies canceling internship programs due to the coronavirus pandemic, Alma College is offering micro-internships to help students gain experience.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz reacts to the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 56 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Flint Community Schools preparing for annual fall student count day

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Alma College offering micro-internships during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Eskimo Pie changes name to Edy’s Pie

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) previews the vice presidential debate

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Coronavirus shutdown forces Swartz Creek dance studio out of business

Updated: 1 hours ago
According to a recent survey from the Small Business Association, nearly 1 in 5 Michigan small businesses are expecting sales to drop by more than half in the coming months.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reacts to Trump testing positive for COVID

Updated: 1 hours ago