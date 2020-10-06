Advertisement

Flint Community Schools prepare for critical student count day

By Dawn Jones
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Wednesday is one of the most important days of the year for public schools around Michigan.

It’s count day, when schools tally their numbers of students to determine how much funding each district gets from the state.

In the age of COVID-19 -- with many students at home instead of classrooms -- this year’s count will be a very different. But it’s as vital as ever for schools to receive the money they need, especially in cash-strapped districts like Flint.

Students learning virtually means they will be counted virtually this fall.

“Our count is all being done on line. It’s virtual,” said Flint schools Assistant Superintendent Kevelin Jones.

He said the district has spent the past couple of weeks putting activities together for each school to inspire and motivate students to be in class on count day.

Being counted is more critical than ever for Flint Community Schools. The district in its heyday that had more than 47,000 students, but years of steady decline left administrators hoping to count at least 3,400 students on Wednesday.

Each student is worth about $8,000 in funding from Michigan’s School Aid Fund, which provides a bulk of each district’s annual revenue.

Jones said the district is hoping all of their students will show up and be counted on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Alma College offering micro-internships during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
With many companies canceling internship programs due to the coronavirus pandemic, Alma College is offering micro-internships to help students gain experience.

Coronavirus

Michigan requires schools to issue notification of coronavirus cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Beginning Oct. 12, schools must post notices about coronavirus cases in a “highly visible” location on their website within 24 hours.

Coronavirus

Reissued Michigan face mask order still extends to schools with 11 exemptions

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gordon’s new mask order requires everyone age 5 or older in a public setting to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth at all times, including schools.

Coronavirus

7 coronavirus outbreaks reported in Mid-Michigan, including two in Grand Blanc

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is tracking three outbreaks apiece linked to schools in Genesee and Saginaw counties and one in Lapeer County.

Latest News

Back To School

Grand Blanc schools phasing in classroom learning beginning Monday

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:26 AM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
For now, only the young 5s and kindergarteners are returning to school Monday on a hybrid-model plan.

News

Davison K-4 students will not be required to wear masks

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT
|
By Angie Hendershot
In a letter to parents and guardians, Davison Community Schools says students in kindergarten through fourth grade will not be required to wear masks in the classroom.

Education

FAFSA application process opens for prospective and current students

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT
|
By Mark Bullion
The federal government is urging students to submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid sooner rather than later. The competition for next year’s pool of money is higher because of the added financial strain of the pandemic.

News

CMU seniors not happy about the university replacing 2021 spring break

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:28 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Green
CMU replaced 2021 spring break with “wellness days”

State

60,000+ apply to Futures for Frontliners program in first 2 weeks

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Futures for Frontliners program is modeled after the GI Bill, which provides tuition funding for military service members.

Back To School

Central Michigan University cancels spring break, continues coronavirus measures into 2021

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:21 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Instead of a week off at spring break, a series of “wellness days” will be sprinkled through the spring semester schedule, which begins in January.