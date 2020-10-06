Flint Community Schools prepare for critical student count day

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Wednesday is one of the most important days of the year for public schools around Michigan.

It’s count day, when schools tally their numbers of students to determine how much funding each district gets from the state.

In the age of COVID-19 -- with many students at home instead of classrooms -- this year’s count will be a very different. But it’s as vital as ever for schools to receive the money they need, especially in cash-strapped districts like Flint.

Students learning virtually means they will be counted virtually this fall.

“Our count is all being done on line. It’s virtual,” said Flint schools Assistant Superintendent Kevelin Jones.

He said the district has spent the past couple of weeks putting activities together for each school to inspire and motivate students to be in class on count day.

Being counted is more critical than ever for Flint Community Schools. The district in its heyday that had more than 47,000 students, but years of steady decline left administrators hoping to count at least 3,400 students on Wednesday.

Each student is worth about $8,000 in funding from Michigan’s School Aid Fund, which provides a bulk of each district’s annual revenue.

Jones said the district is hoping all of their students will show up and be counted on Wednesday.

