Flint newlyweds' wedding pictures stolen out of photographer’s car

By Mark Bullion
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - They say a picture is worth a thousand words. But for one Flint newlywed couple, their special day a little over a week ago on Sept. 26 is simply nothing but a memory now.

“I got a call at like 2:00 in the morning from the photographer and she wanted to let me know what had happened,” said Amber Schmidt.

Last Saturday evening at Sharkey’s Bar in Burton, Amber and her husband Andrew and two other couples' wedding photos on memory cards were stolen out of her wedding photographer’s car. The pictures show broken glass from the front passenger side door.

“I had family from out of state, like my grandfather who was absolutely terrified to come here in the first place because of COVID,” Schmidt said in a Zoom call.

The owner of Sharkey’s Bar feels awful about what happened. He’s doing his part in helping Burton police with security footage from that night. The Burton police chief did not return calls seeking comment on the investigation Tuesday.

“People only get married once, and it’s a very special day and you can’t redo that. You can’t ask people to come and do pictures and have those same expressions on their face,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said she did get her money back, but it’s not the dollars here that matter -- it’s the memories she and her husband want to be able to relive for years to come.

“If anybody has those SIM cards, if they have a heart for me and the other brides, it’s a very special day in a girl’s life. It’s heartbreaking,” Schmidt said.

