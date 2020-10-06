Flint’s Census completion rate estimated at 98% with less than a month to go

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The deadline to return 2020 Census forms is just weeks away.

In Flint, the completion rate has been historic, but officials aren’t satisfied just yet. So far, over 98% of households have completed the Census, which is almost 20 percentage points higher than the count in 2010.

But the battle isn’t over until 98% becomes 100%.

Every person in the city is worth about $3,000 in federal money. If 1.4% of the population doesn’t complete the Census, that’s about $4 million a year the city will be losing.

“These are for things like road repair, road construction, Head Start, WIC, home eating credits, housing assistance, Section 8. You name it these dollars touch it," said Anthony Turner, who is Flint’s Census director.

Since the 2010 Census, Flint’s population dropped an estimated 7%, so the Census Bureau is encouraging everyone to get counted. The deadline to submit forms is Oct. 31.

