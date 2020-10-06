Advertisement

Florida governor extends voter registration after site crash

A sample of a vote-by-mail ballot is shown at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Doral, Fla.
A sample of a vote-by-mail ballot is shown at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Doral, Fla.(Wilfredo Lee | AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is extending the state’s voter registration deadline after heavy traffic crashed the state’s online system and potentially prevented thousands from enrolling to cast ballots in next month’s presidential election.

DeSantis will extend the deadline that expired Monday until 7 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

In addition to online registration, DeSantis ordered elections, motor vehicle and tax collectors offices to stay open until 7 p.m. local time for anyone who wants to register in person.

Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee says the online registration system “was accessed by an unprecedented 1.1 million requests per hour” during the last few hours of Monday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pence-Harris debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
The faceoff in Salt Lake City is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory.

National

Reward set as Atlanta police seek suspect in actor’s death

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward as they continue to search for the person who shot actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd in Atlanta.

Back To School

Flint Community Schools prepare for critical student count day

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Dawn Jones
In the age of COVID-19 -- with many students at home instead of classrooms -- this year’s count will be a very different.

National Politics

Democrats ask if more material omitted from Barrett response

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic lawmakers are asking the Justice Department whether other material was omitted from the Senate questionnaire.

Education

Alma College offering micro-internships during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
With many companies canceling internship programs due to the coronavirus pandemic, Alma College is offering micro-internships to help students gain experience.

Latest News

National

Sen. Ted Cruz reacts to the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

Flint Community Schools preparing for annual fall student count day

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Alma College offering micro-internships during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Eskimo Pie changes name to Edy’s Pie

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) previews the vice presidential debate

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Coronavirus shutdown forces Swartz Creek dance studio out of business

Updated: 1 hours ago
According to a recent survey from the Small Business Association, nearly 1 in 5 Michigan small businesses are expecting sales to drop by more than half in the coming months.