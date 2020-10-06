Advertisement

GHOST team helps dismantle massive drug operation in Genesee County

Police seized about 1,880 hits of heroin and $30,000 in cash
Sheriff Chris Swanson, during his weekly press conference Tuesday showed what was recovered during a recent Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (G.H.O.S.T.) operation this last week in the county.
Sheriff Chris Swanson, during his weekly press conference Tuesday showed what was recovered during a recent Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (G.H.O.S.T.) operation this last week in the county.(WJRT)
By Mark Bullion
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s being called one of the largest heroin drug busts Genesee County has seen in roughly a year.

Sheriff Chris Swanson, during his weekly press conference Tuesday, showed what was recovered during a recent Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) operation last week in the county. Over $30,000 in cash, 94 grams of heroin, firearms and a drug press were recovered.

That amount of heroin equates to roughly 1,880 hits of the potentially deadly drug, which is now off the street.

Swanson said the pandemic has played a massive role in drug dealing and overdoses in Genesee County.

“We had such an influx of unemployment money, we had such an influx of people that have been quarantined, self quarantined and also housed. Everything shut down, so what we saw was not only the sales of alcohol skyrocket, but also the dope scene,” he said.

At least two people were arrested as part of this latest drug bust. The sheriff plans to share more details about the arrests once the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Flint Community Schools prepare for critical student count day

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Dawn Jones
In the age of COVID-19 -- with many students at home instead of classrooms -- this year’s count will be a very different.

Education

Alma College offering micro-internships during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
With many companies canceling internship programs due to the coronavirus pandemic, Alma College is offering micro-internships to help students gain experience.

News

Flint Community Schools preparing for annual fall student count day

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Alma College offering micro-internships during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Coronavirus shutdown forces Swartz Creek dance studio out of business

Updated: 1 hours ago
According to a recent survey from the Small Business Association, nearly 1 in 5 Michigan small businesses are expecting sales to drop by more than half in the coming months.

Latest News

News

Genesee County prosecutor explains legal basis of new coronavirus orders

Updated: 2 hours ago
Within the last week, a Michigan Supreme Court decision sparked countless questions over a statewide mask mandate. Then, the state health department issued its own order.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus shutdown forces Swartz Creek dance studio out of business

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
According to a recent survey from the Small Business Association, nearly 1 in 5 Michigan small businesses are expecting sales to drop by more than half in the coming months.

News

Flint newlyweds wedding pictures stolen out of photographer’s car

Updated: 2 hours ago
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. But for one Flint newlywed couple, their special day a little over a week ago on September 26 is simply nothing but a memory now.

News

Genesee County prosecutor explains legal basis of new coronavirus orders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Within the last week, a Michigan Supreme Court decision sparked countless questions over a statewide mask mandate. Then, the state health department issued its own order.

Business

Bay City Commissioners hope to curb violence on Midland Street entertainment district

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Monday night, Docket introduced a resolution that would create a bigger police presence with 4 officers instead of two, and add additional security measures to the area.

News

Bay City adding additional security measures to Midland Street entertainment district

Updated: 2 hours ago