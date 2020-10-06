GHOST team helps dismantle massive drug operation in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s being called one of the largest heroin drug busts Genesee County has seen in roughly a year.

Sheriff Chris Swanson, during his weekly press conference Tuesday, showed what was recovered during a recent Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) operation last week in the county. Over $30,000 in cash, 94 grams of heroin, firearms and a drug press were recovered.

That amount of heroin equates to roughly 1,880 hits of the potentially deadly drug, which is now off the street.

Swanson said the pandemic has played a massive role in drug dealing and overdoses in Genesee County.

“We had such an influx of unemployment money, we had such an influx of people that have been quarantined, self quarantined and also housed. Everything shut down, so what we saw was not only the sales of alcohol skyrocket, but also the dope scene,” he said.

At least two people were arrested as part of this latest drug bust. The sheriff plans to share more details about the arrests once the investigation is complete.

