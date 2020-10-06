JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

Some of us woke up to a little bit of frost early Monday morning. Bright sunshine through the day helped reading recover pretty well, but highest temperatures did fall a little bit short of our average which is now 64-degrees. The night will begin with clear skies, but as the night wears on, we will likely see a little bit of cloud cover drift in from the northwest. Low temperatures early Tuesday morning will bottom-out in the lower, to middle 40s, which is pretty close to “normal” for this time of the year.

Sky conditions Tuesday with range from partly, to mostly sunny. Most of the cloud cover will be found across the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area. That will hold true for Tuesday night and Wednesday when a few brief showers won’t be entirely out of the question. Brighter skies are expected for the southern parts of Mid-Michigan Tuesday and Wednesday. Of note, stronger breezes are expected for the next couple of days. Southwesterly winds Tuesday could top 15mph, while west-northwesterly winds Wednesday will blow up at around 20mph.

Thursday will see readings dip into the lower 60s with a little more cloud cover. After that, brighter skies will spell warmer temperatures for Friday and the weekend. High temperatures Friday will surround the 70-degree mark. With partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday, highs will move into the 70s for most of us. More bright sunshine is expected for Sunday, but with winds shifting back in off of Lake Huron, readings will likely retreat into the lower, to middle 60s. - JR