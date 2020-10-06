Michigan reports 900+ new coronavirus cases and 22 more related deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan increased by more than 900 on Tuesday while the number of deaths attributed to the illness increased by the most in two months.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 903 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday for a total of 129,826. State health officials reported 22 more deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday, which increase the total to 6,838.

The death total is the most for a single day since Aug. 6. Nearly one-third of the deaths -- or seven -- came after a routine audit of death records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

A surge of coronavirus cases continued in Genesee County, which reported 61 new cases on Monday. That marks the 11th day out of the past two weeks with 48 or more new cases.

Coronavirus testing statewide remained flat on Monday with nearly 25,000 completed. The percentage of positive tests remained around 3.5% since the weekend.

The number of people in Michigan hospitalized with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased by more than 20 on Tuesday to 813. That is the highest number of people hospitalized for coronavirus in several weeks.

The number of coronavirus patients on ventilators increased by nearly 25% on Tuesday to 75 while the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care increased by two on Tuesday to 202.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 4,222 cases and 282 deaths, which is an increase of 56 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 2,915 cases, 139 deaths and 1,803 patients recovered, which is an increase of 17 cases, two deaths and 23 recoveries.

Arenac, 70 cases, three deaths and 47 recoveries, which is an increase of13 recoveries.

Bay, 967 cases, 51 deaths and 774 patients recovered, which is an increase of two cases and two deaths.

Clare, 114 cases, five deaths and 82 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases and one death.

Gladwin, 103 cases, two deaths and 72 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Gratiot, 272 cases and 16 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Huron, 191 cases, five deaths and 148 recoveries, which is no change.

Iosco, 201 cases, 12 deaths and 124 recoveries, which is an increase of one case and seven recoveries.

Isabella, 677 cases, 15 deaths and 506 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases and one death.

Lapeer, 552 cases, 35 deaths and 430 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases and 24 recoveries.

Midland, 563 cases, 12 deaths and 478 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 55 cases, five deaths and 41 recoveries, which is an increase of one recovery.

Oscoda, 25 cases, one death and 21 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 87 cases, four deaths and 57 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Sanilac, 148 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Shiawassee, 518 cases, 31 deaths and 411 recoveries, which is no change.

Tuscola, 462 cases, 32 deaths and 325 recoveries, which is an increase of one death.

