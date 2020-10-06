Michigan requires schools to issue notification of coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Schools in Michigan have a new requirement to notify the public of any confirmed or probable coronavirus cases within 24 hours.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon issued the statewide order on Tuesday. It requires health departments to notify schools of any confirmed or probable coronavirus cases within 24 hours, then requires schools to pass along the information.

Beginning Oct. 12, schools must post notices about coronavirus cases in a “highly visible” location on their website within 24 hours. The notices should include information about what measures the schools are taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus and what people can do to prevent transmission.

“Recent outbreaks throughout the country demonstrate that COVID-19 can spread quickly in the school setting,” said Gordon. “Timely communication from schools to parents, guardians, students, teachers, staff and other persons affiliated with schools enables members of the school community to take measures to prevent spread of the virus.”

Health departments will continue notifying people in close contact to anyone with coronavirus through contact tracing.

