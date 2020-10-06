Advertisement

Reward set as Atlanta police seek suspect in actor’s death

In this July 2, 2008 photo, actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd appears during a portrait session in Atlanta. Police say Byrd, known for his roles in many Spike Lee films and who was nominated for a Tony Award in 2003, was shot dead in Atlanta on Saturday. He was 70. ()
In this July 2, 2008 photo, actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd appears during a portrait session in Atlanta. Police say Byrd, known for his roles in many Spike Lee films and who was nominated for a Tony Award in 2003, was shot dead in Atlanta on Saturday. He was 70. ()(Marcus Yam | Marcus Yam/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward as they continue to search for the person who shot actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd in Atlanta.

Best known for his roles in Spike Lee films, Byrd was found dead around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning on the city’s southwest side. He had been shot multiple times in the back.

The reward was announced Tuesday. Police have not identified a suspect in the 70-year-old actor’s shooting death or said why it may have happened.

Byrd was found shot near his home and died before he could be taken to a hospital. Robert Calloway told WSB-TV he found Byrd in a yard and ran to a fire station for help. Calloway didn’t know Byrd.

“I thought he had a health issue. He was in the yard,” Callaway said.

Byrd acted in films including “Clockers,” “Chi-Raq,” “Bamboozled,” “He Got Game” and “Da Sweet Blood of Jesus.” Also a stage actor, Byrd was nominated in 2003 for a Tony award for for his performance in the Broadway revival of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” co-starring Whoopi Goldberg and Charles S. Dutton.

Police ask anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, or submit information online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pence-Harris debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The faceoff in Salt Lake City is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory.

Back To School

Flint Community Schools prepare for critical student count day

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Dawn Jones
In the age of COVID-19 -- with many students at home instead of classrooms -- this year’s count will be a very different.

National Politics

Democrats ask if more material omitted from Barrett response

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic lawmakers are asking the Justice Department whether other material was omitted from the Senate questionnaire.

Education

Alma College offering micro-internships during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
With many companies canceling internship programs due to the coronavirus pandemic, Alma College is offering micro-internships to help students gain experience.

Latest News

National

Sen. Ted Cruz reacts to the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 59 minutes ago

News

Flint Community Schools preparing for annual fall student count day

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Alma College offering micro-internships during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Eskimo Pie changes name to Edy’s Pie

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) previews the vice presidential debate

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Coronavirus shutdown forces Swartz Creek dance studio out of business

Updated: 1 hours ago
According to a recent survey from the Small Business Association, nearly 1 in 5 Michigan small businesses are expecting sales to drop by more than half in the coming months.