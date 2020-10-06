Saginaw police investigate early morning homicide
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police are investigating an early morning homicide.
Police arrived at Baker Auto Parts near the corner of Holland and Genesee avenues just after 4 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital where the man died.
The victim was identified as 25-year-old Maurice Williams.
Investigators say they are interviewing witnesses and a person of interest in the case.
Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.