Some sun, some clouds, and warm temps today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
A weak cold front moving through today will bring us some clouds and possibly a few sprinkles, but we’ll still have plenty of sunshine, particularly through the afternoon. The next system then moves in tonight, bringing more clouds and scattered showers for those around the bay and northward, while further south you have a better chance at staying dry.

Today’s highs will be near normal, if not a tad above, in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-15mph, gusting to 25mph through the afternoon.

Winds then go down to around 10mph overnight with lows falling to the mid 50s! The Tri-Cities, northern thumb, and further north of the bay have the best shot at seeing some passing showers in the evening and heading into early tomorrow morning.

That all clears out early tomorrow and we’ll have more sun for the day. Wednesday’s highs will be back into the mid 60s.

Thursday we’ll stay in the lower 60s with a few more clouds, but we end the week Friday with highs around 70!

