Suspect shot by Michigan State Police trooper in Flint released from hospital

The 28-year-old Burton man went straight to the Genesee County Jail
(WNDU)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Burton man shot by a Michigan State Police trooper responding to a domestic violence call on Sunday has been released from the hospital.

The 28-year-old went directly to the Genesee County Jail while an investigation into Sunday’s incident in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. and Pasadena avenues on Flint’s north side continues. The suspect likely will be arraigned on undisclosed charges this week.

The trooper involved in the shooting remains on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol after police-involved shootings. Investigators have not said what led the trooper to fire their weapon at the Burton man.

Police were responding to a domestic violence call and a woman involved reported that someone fired gunshots into the air before the Burton man left the residence. The Michigan State Police trooper encountered the man several blocks from the initial call, leading to the shooting.

Michigan State Police Lt. Liz Rich said the trooper immediately began rendering first aid to the Burton man after the shooting.

Detectives from another Michigan State Police district are in charge of the investigation into the trooper’s actions.

