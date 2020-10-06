Two men in custody in connection with early morning Saginaw homicide

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police are working to piece together a deadly shooting early Tuesday that claimed the life of 25-year-old man.

Police officers reported several gunshots on the east part of the city around 2 a.m., but found no suspects or victim. A man eventually called 911 saying a friend had a medical issue, but that issue turned out to be a fatal gunshot wound.

Police were on Holland Avenue near Genesee Avenue outside of Baker Auto Parts in Saginaw for several hours after there were reports of gunfire in this area.

“There’s a bunch of shooting going on to the east of us. We probably had about 20 to 30 gunshots, a couple of different guns,” a police officer is heard saying on a central dispatch recording.

Several other officers came to the area, but couldn’t find the shooters. About two hours later, someone made a call to 911 saying a man, who turned out to be 25-year-old Maurice Williams, was having a medical emergency in front of the auto parts store.

“Caller is now talking again saying that the male has a heart condition, I don’t know if that’s going to be what the issue is. Sounds like he is not awake,” says the dispatcher.

When emergency responders got there, they realized Williams had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died. Williams is Saginaw’s 17th homicide victim this year.

Two men who police say are responsible for Williams' death were arrested, but they had not been formally charged with a crime by Tuesday evening. It’s not clear if the shooting of Williams was intentional or accidental.

“Guns are not the answer, killing is not the answer,” said Murry Culberson, the pastor of Rose Hill Baptist Church.

His church is located right across the street from the auto parts store. It’s also walking distance from the Sunoco gas station where Tony Martin and Ricky Morgan were shot and killed in July.

“Lay down your guns. There is something better in life than what you are doing. You will never find it until you seek Christ in your life,” Culberson said.

Those two men who are in jail in connection with this case are expected to be arraigned tomorrow, but its not clear what charges they will face.

