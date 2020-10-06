Advertisement

Whitmer warns that coronavirus cases may increase after Supreme Court ruling

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a video.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a video.(source: State of Michigan)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is concerned that Friday’s Michigan Supreme Court ruling that removes some of her coronavirus emergency powers may lead to an increase in the number of cases.

Whitmer released a video Monday evening defending her actions under the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act taken since April 30, which the Supreme Court ruled invalid on Friday. She said her actions were based on protecting families, frontline workers and small businesses.

“As a result of the court and the Legislature’s action, our COVID-19 cases will very likely go up,” Whitmer said. “There will be uncertainty, disruption, and possibly greater risk to our economy, more people quarantined, and more deaths.”

In a 4-3 ruling, the Supreme Court decided the 1945 law Whitmer used to issue coronavirus orders violates the Michigan Constitution by transferring legislative power to the executive branch of government. The ruling calls into question many of Whitmer’s orders.

She said many of her orders will remain under other sources of authority not affected by Friday’s ruling.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued new statewide orders similar to Whitmer’s requiring face coverings in public and imposing gathering limits on Monday afternoon. The department used a 1978 public health law as the authority.

“The CDC and public health experts agree that wearing masks and practicing safe physical distancing are crucial to slow the spread of the virus, protect our frontline workers, and keep our schools and small businesses open,” Whitmer said in Monday’s video.

She again called on everyone to wear a face covering in public, wash hands frequently, maintain 6 feet of social distancing and get a flu shot.

“COVID-19 didn’t stop being a threat because the court ruling, or because we’ve tired of it, or because the legislature left town,” Whitmer said. “Let us not squander the sacrifice we have made to get to this point. We all have to do our part."

