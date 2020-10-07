Attorney general sues 2 California companies over alcohol shipments to Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Two California companies are facing a federal lawsuit for allegedly shipping alcoholic beverages to Michigan illegally.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court against The BroBasket and Vintner’s Collective over alleged violations of Michigan’s liquor control laws.

Most alcoholic beverages sold in Michigan have to be funneled through wholesalers licensed by the state Liquor Control Commission, who pass along products to licensed retailers. Some wholesalers are licensed to ship products directly to customers.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said The BroBasket and Vintner’s Collective are not licensed in Michigan, but they continually ship products directly to consumers here.

“Our state’s liquor laws were drafted to protect the health, safety and welfare of Michiganders, and my office will use its authority to aggressively enforce those regulations,” Nessel said.

Her office has issued cease and desist letters to both companies, but the shipments have continued into Michigan. She is concerned that companies shipping alcohol directly to consumers could sell to minors and deprive the state of tax revenue generated by alcohol sales.

Both companies could face $25,000 fines for violations of Michigan’s Consumer Protection Act by claiming their shipments to the state are legal.

