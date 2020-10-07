Bay City parent says school won’t let her disabled son return to school without COVID-19 test

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) -Elizabeth Weaver says her son’s ongoing health issues mirror symptoms of the coronavirus.

And despite knowing this - Bay Arenac ISD won’t allow him to attend in-person learning.

“Went down my road stopped at the stop sign and then hurried up and sped off,” said Bay City parent, Elizabeth Weaver.

That’s how Weaver said she learned her son Elijah wasn’t allowed to attend school Wednesday. After the bus that was supposed to pick him up-- failed to do so.

“I called Dean transportation and said what’s going on because my child is supposed to be going to be on the bus, what are you doing? Well the principal called us and told Elijah is not allowed at school so that’s why we didn’t pick him up,” she said.

Weaver said her 15-year old disabled son suffers from health issues and allergies that have similar symptoms to that of coronavirus. She said despite the school’s knowledge of this-- school officials refuse to let Elijah attend school for in-person learning.

“They told me I either needed to get a COVID-19 test or I needed to get a clearance from a doctor, and he couldn’t come back, he had to stay out for 10 days,”

We reached out to Bay Arenac ISD to ask about Weaver’s concerns.

They sent ABC12 a letter that is being sent to parents.

It said in part, “Bay-Arenac ISD under the guidance of The Bay County Health Department must enforce strict COVID-19 guidelines for the safety and well-being of all students and staff.”

We cannot allow your child back in school until either the student has been out of school for 10 days AND symptom free for at least 24 hours.

They (the student) have tested negative for COVID-19 and have a note from a doctor with an alternate diagnosis and a return to school date.

The letter goes on to say that the school will provide the student with the learning opportunities and assignments they need until they can return to school.

Weaver said her son hasn’t been tested for coronavirus since June and won’t have him tested because she believes his symptoms are related to his ongoing medical condition.

And while his doctors have given her letters explaining his condition-- she said they won’t sign off on his return to school due to concerns over the virus.

“I’ll tell you right now, my son is special needs and his requirement is that he can’t do virtual because it’s not access learning. And that is a civil rights issues and what’s going on with him is ADA laws and clearly a violation in discrimination,” Weaver said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.