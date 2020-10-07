Advertisement

Bridgeport man facing 4 charges related to child pornography

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bridgeport man is facing four charges after police say he looked at child sexually abusive images on the internet.

Police arrested 19-year-old Antonio Ramon Stone and he was arraigned Monday in Saginaw County District Court on the following charges:

  • one count of child sexually abusive activity.
  • one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.
  • two counts of using a computer to commit a crime

Stone was arrested after the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit learned that he allegedly had viewed child sexually abusive images online.

Investigators seized electronic devices from Stone and allegedly found child sexually abusive material.

