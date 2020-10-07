Advertisement

CDC identifies new COVID syndrome in adults

It’s killed at least 3 people
By CNN staff
Oct. 7, 2020
(CNN) – A rare, but severe complication of coronavirus in children is now showing up in older folks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls it multisystem inflammatory syndrome in adults or MIS-A.

It’s an illness that’s not obviously linked to coronavirus and those who suffer from it may not show any other symptoms that would point to COVID-19.

Still, the CDC says MIS-A has killed at least three patients.

In a weekly report, the agency described the cases of 27 adults between the ages of 21 and 50.

Most had extreme inflammation throughout their bodies and malfunction of organs such as the heart, liver and kidneys, but not the lungs.

A third of the 27 patients tested negative for coronavirus infection but tested positive for antibodies, which indicated they had been infected in the past.

All but one of the MIS-A patients in the report belonged to racial or ethnic minority groups.

Their symptoms included:

  • Fever lasting 24 hours or more
  • Chest pain and irregular heartbeats
  • Evidence of heart dysfunction
  • Gastrointestinal symptoms
  • Rashes

The CDC said doctors should consider MIS-A in adults who are experiencing these symptoms.

The agency said 10 patients in the report required intensive care.

Three were intubated and three died.

In two young adults, their first symptoms were major strokes.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) was first reported by the CDC in May.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

