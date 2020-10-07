Advertisement

Michigan school count day challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic

By Mark Bullion
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CORUNNA, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s a day no superintendent in the state of Michigan wants a student to miss -- count day.

“Obviously it’s important because most of our funding comes from the number of students we have in the district,” said Corunna Public Schools Superintendent John Fattal.

But students are learning from the kitchen table or in a school desk during the coronavirus pandemic. So their attendance and participation is what matters.

“Every student that is currently doing virtual learning with us, they have their own device,” Fattal said.

In a district like Corunna, which has approximately 1,600 students, 20% are online learners -- making for roughly 320 students. But every student with a device may not necessarily have access to internet on an important day like Wednesday.

“If parents or students need a hotspot from home, we have those available as well, so we believe we have as many supports in place to help parents,” Fattal said.

According to Connected Nation Michigan, more than 200,000 households across the state lack broadband internet service. Fattal said connectivity hasn’t been much of an issue for online learners thanks to dedicated WiFi hotspots around some of the district’s buildings.

But even with tackling WiFi connectivity from all angles in making sure students are connected, it’s not necessarily the connection that matters on count day.

“With the online learners, we have to have that verification that they are participating in school today, and if not today we have to make sure we continue to follow up which we do, but it just causes more paper work from an administration stand point.”

