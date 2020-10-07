Advertisement

Davison High School homecoming game canceled after opponents enter quarantine

Parade and halftime events will continue with some changes, however
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70 students because they had or were exposed to someone with a primary or secondary symptom.
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70 students because they had or were exposed to someone with a primary or secondary symptom.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - The homecoming football game at Davison High School is canceled Friday, but some of the activities will continue anyway.

Davison Community Schools said on Facebook that players from Saginaw Heritage High School were placed in quarantine on Wednesday due to coronavirus exposure and will not be able to play Friday. The freshman and junior varsity games scheduled for Thursday also were canceled.

A Heritage football player came in close contact to a confirmed coronavirus patient and began showing symptoms of the illness himself. The school quarantined several football players and coaches for 14 days based on advice from the Saginaw County Health Department.

Davison Athletic Director Dave Beamer looked for another opponent to play this week, but nobody was available.

However, the school plans to continue the homecoming parade at 5 p.m. Friday, including the marching band, dance, cheer and pom teams, football players carrying the state championship banner, class representatives and the homecoming court.

The parade will run opposite of its normal route beginning at the Davison library downtown, head south on Main Street, turn east on Clark Street and end at the high school. Halftime ceremonies, including the marching band performance and crowning the homecoming royalty, will take place after the parade.

Tickets are required for the halftime show.

