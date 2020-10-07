Advertisement

Ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death freed on $1 million bond

Derek Chauvin, an ex-officer, was released from prison Wednesday. He faces a trial next year for the May death of George Floyd.
Derek Chauvin, an ex-officer, was released from prison Wednesday. He faces a trial next year for the May death of George Floyd.(Source: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd posted bail on Wednesday and was released from prison.

According to court documents, Derek Chauvin posted $1 million bond, and the Department of Corrections confirmed he was no longer in custody at the state’s facility in Oak Park Heights, where he had been detained. Hennepin County jail records show he was released shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death was captured in widely seen bystander video that set off protests around the world. Chauvin and three other officers were fired. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter; Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter.

It was not immediately clear where Chauvin got the money to pay his bond. The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, which has a legal defense fund, did not provide any money for bail, a spokeswoman said. A message left with the union representing Minneapolis police officers was not returned.

Chauvin had the option of posting bail for $1.25 million without conditions or $1 million with conditions. Under the conditions of his release, he must attend all court appearances, cannot have any direct or indirect contact — including social media — with any members of Floyd’s family, cannot work in law enforcement or security, and must not possess any firearms ammunition.

The other three officers previously posted bail amounts of $750,000 and have been free pending trial. Currently, all four men are scheduled to face trial together in March, but the judge is weighing a request to have them tried separately.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pandemic likely to dominate debate between Pence, Harris

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate Wednesday night in Salt Lake City is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 1,000+ more coronavirus cases, passes another milestone

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,016 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday for a total of 130,842.

National Politics

Trump, out of sight, tweets up storm, says he ‘feels great’

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dr. Scott Conley, the president's physician, says Donald Trump has been symptom-free for 24 hours.

Crime

Suspect shot by Michigan State Police trooper facing weapons drug charges

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
He remained in custody at the Genesee County Jail after arraignment on Wednesday afternoon.

National Politics

No stimulus help in sight after Trump's mixed messages

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
It's been a wild week when it comes to talk of federal relief for millions of Americans struggling during this pandemic.

Latest News

National Politics

Stocks rise as Trump tweets on stimulus keep market spinning

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The tweets came hours after Trump sent the market into a sudden tailspin with his declaration that his representatives should halt talks with Democrats on a stimulus effort for the economy until after the election.

National

Hurricane Delta enters Gulf after lashing Mexico

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO
Hurricane Delta made landfall just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun on Wednesday, downing trees and knocking out power along the northeastern coast of Yucatan Peninsula, but without immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

National

Hurricane Delta leaves damage in Cancun

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
Damage in Cancun after hurricane Delta hit Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.

National

Police release details of Breonna Taylor investigation

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Louisville police have released details of the investigation into the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

National Politics

US charges British IS members in deaths of American hostages

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and MATTHEW BARAKAT
Two Islamic State militants from Britain were brought to the United States on Wednesday to face charges in a gruesome campaign of torture, beheadings and other acts of violence against four Americans and others captured and held hostage in Syria, the Justice Department said.