Farmers expect a better harvest than last year

By Kevin Goff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Last year was tough on some mid-Michigan farmers as crop yields, especially soybeans which under-performed.

But this year could be different.

Autumn brings colorful coats of yellow, orange and red on trees.

It also sends out combines into the fields to harvest soybeans and corn.

This year presented several weather challenges for growers.

“We were a little dry from the middle of June through the first of July. But, we’ve come a long way. We did have water after that. We had water before that,” said Bill Hunt, owner of Hunt Farms.

With fields drying out from last week’s rain, there’s some cautious optimism about this year’s crops.

“Conditions are pretty good. we’ve had rain last weekend. We had to wait for a while, about a week or so. So far, so good today. Hopefully, we can keep at 'er and get it done,” commented Hunt Farms worker and combine operator William Parks.

Helping bolster commodity prices is an agreement with China, a major importer of American soybeans.

“The China Phase One Agreement was a 36 billion dollar agreement on phase one, We were concerned that the Covid would affect that. They probably won’t reach their 36 billion, but they’re working awfully hard to get there,” Hunt added.

And a House bill aims to shore up corn prices by increasing the percentage of ethanol in gasoline.

“Driving is done quite a bit in the United States this year. And we always blend a certain percentage of ethanol into the gasoline. If we up the percentage of ethanol, that will at least allow them to consume as much corn as they have been in the past,” Hunt said.

The House bill would move ethanol content to 15% from 10%.

With a little help from Mother Nature, this season is shaping up to be a winner, helping offset some of the issues that hurt farmers due to coronavirus.

Farmers expect a better harvest season for crops like soybeans and corn.

