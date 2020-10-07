Advertisement

Flint attorney breaks down Proposal 2 on November ballot

.
.(Ryan Osborne)
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -In his more than 25 years of practicing law, criminal defense attorney Jeff Clothier has seen just about everything-- including the addition of cell phone records and computer hard drives used as evidence in a case.

“I’ve seen situations, especially recently where police have obtained information off of a cell phone that has absolutely no relation to the crime they are investigating,” said criminal defense attorney, Jeff Clothier.

Situations like that, is why Clothier said he is in favor of proposal 2-- an amendment to the Michigan Constitution that would add electronic data and electronic communications to the existing protections against unreasonable government search and seizure.

“You’re protected from the government from seizing your property. Intruding on your home and your cell phones without them having a valid reason to do so and I just think that it needs to stop somewhere and I think this is good opportunity for the state of Michigan to do that,” he said.

If passed, The Michigan Constitution would provide specific protections to electronic data and communications.

Law enforcement would be required to obtain warrants to access information stored in these formats.

“To be able to arrest that person and search their cell phone or their laptop computer of their desktop computer without a valid warrant that doesn’t necessarily have any relation what the crime itself was, I think that’s inappropriate,” Clothier said.

“The Constitution has to evolve. Just like it has in the past and it’s just a unique time that we’re in,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Flint Councilman calls for closing businesses by 9 p.m. to prevent crime

Updated: 4 hours ago
Councilman Maurice Davis said he's proposed this ordinance for months now, as the gun violence continues to kill loved ones in Flint.

Crime

Flint Councilman calls for closing businesses by 9 p.m. to prevent crime

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Councilman Maurice Davis said he's proposed this ordinance for months now, as the gun violence continues to kill loved ones in Flint.

News

Mid-Michigan mother still waiting for 28 weeks unemployment to be paid out

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
We are just about 7 months into the coronavirus pandemic. That is 28 weeks. Imagine having zero income for that amount of time. That’s the harsh reality Sarina Shields and thousands of others like her are facing right now.

News

The Vault reopens

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Michigan school count day challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Count day is critical for districts because the more students that are counted/tallied on count day, the more funding the district will receive from the state.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Bay City parent says school won’t let her disabled son return to school without COVID-19 test

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Elizabeth Weaver says her son’s ongoing health issues mirror symptoms of the coronavirus. And despite knowing this - Bay Arenac ISD won’t allow him to attend in-person learning.

News

Bay City parent says school won't allow disabled son at school for in person-learning without COVID-19 test

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

The Vault music venue reopens in Saginaw after months of being shutdown

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Regan Blissett
The Vault is a music venue that opened in January. With only two shows underneath their belt, they were forced to close down because of the pandemic but now this weekend, they’re reopening.

News

Flint man claims police beat him up after crash; officers say he resisted

Updated: 5 hours ago
After he’s believed to have crashed his car into a tree while drunk, Deangelo Bowman said the responding officers pulled him out of the car and beat him up. The Flint Police Chief said Bowman’s injuries are from the crash and from resisting arrest.

State

Michigan offering household plumbing repairs for remainder of 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is providing financial assistance for plumbing repairs that ensure safe and efficient access to water.