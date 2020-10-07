Flint Councilman calls for closing businesses by 9 p.m. to prevent crime

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/7/2020) - “That’s all we have over here is balloons on every intersection. Enough is enough,” Flint City Councilman Maurice Davis said of Tuesday night’s shooting.

An 18-year-old girl is dead. Flint Police said the teenager was shot to death on the corner of Clio Road and Myrtle Ave, near the BP gas station. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

It’s the latest shooting to turn deadly after several over the weekend in Flint.

As a city leader, Davis says one simple change could save lives.

Davis is pushing to get liquor stores, gas stations and several corner stores closed by 9 p.m. or 10 p.m.

He said if a law like that were in place, the shooting outside the BP gas station at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday would never have happened and the 18-year-old would still be alive.

“If you can’t control the loitering, if you’re not a viable resource, why are you open? It may be a food desert, but it ain’t a desert for finding alcohol or illegal, illicit, everything else going on outside your establishment,” Davis explained. “The safety - you don’t feel safe going to a gas station - why are you open after 9 or 10? The Walgreens is closed.”

Councilman Davis said he’s proposed this ordinance for months now, as the gun violence continues to kill loved ones in Flint.

He’s hopeful Tuesday night’s shooting will encourage his fellow council members to say enough is enough.

Davis also pointed out he believes many of the liquor store and gas station owners don’t live in the City. Which is why, he said, he doesn’t think they care about what happens in the City.

He’d like the stores to not only keep their property clean; but if a crime happens on their property, Davis said they should be liable, too.

“I’m tired of hearing -- well it didn’t happen in my store. No, it’s related to your store. You’re going to start getting with the Prosecutor. We need to. And, make them own up to it. Then, I think it’ll change,” he said.

Flint City Council meets on Monday, October 12. And, once again, Davis plans to push for passing this ordinance. He aid they’ve had a number of conversations, but that’s as far as it’s gotten.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley issued a statement on the tragic shooting:

“My heart mourns today for the senseless death of another one of our young people. We as a community have suffered the loss of this person’s full potential and her bright future. The Flint Police Department continues to aggressively investigate and is working hard to bring justice to this family. Please join my family and I in praying for this young woman and her family. As a city, we also are actively hiring more police officers and taking illegal weapons off the streets through our Special Investigative Unit. Our police can’t do it alone. We also need the community’s help to solve this and other crimes. You can anonymously report tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-422-JAIL.”

Two years ago, another 18-year-old was shot and killed outside the same gas station.

Dairyon Walker was murdered over an argument at a nearby club. Police still haven’t found his killer. If you know anything about this case, call police or Crime Stoppers.

