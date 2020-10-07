Advertisement

Police: Teenage woman shot while driving on Clio Road, later dies

The Flint Police Department
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An 18-year-old woman died after she was shot while driving on Clio Road late Tuesday.

Around 11:30 p.m., the woman was in the 4900 block of Clio Road on Flint’s north side when the shooting happened, according to the Flint Police Department. Investigators haven’t released the circumstances that led up to the incident.

An ambulance rushed the woman, who was not identified, to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police had not released any suspect information or made any arrests in the case by Wednesday morning. Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 810-285-3649 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley issued a statement Wednesday afternoon mourning the woman’s loss and calling on the community to work with police on solving this and other crimes. His full statement reads:



