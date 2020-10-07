Flint sets trick-or-treating hours, plans alternative events

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint has scheduled official trick-or-treating hours and is offering four alternative events to promote a safe and healthy Halloween.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley said trick-or-treating will be allowed from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 anywhere in the city. He urges anyone taking part by collecting or passing out candy to follow coronavirus safety guidelines, such as wearing a face covering and practicing social distancing.

Neeley said the city’s trick-or-treating plan could change over the next few weeks depending on the coronavirus situation in the region.

He believes some families should avoid trick-or-treating altogether this year due to the increased risks of catching or transmitting coronavirus. Dr. Lawrence Reynolds, who is Flint’s health adviser, said every household should consider if the increased exposure to the illness is worth the risk.

“We remain in a pandemic and we must use caution,” Reynolds said. “If you do decide to participate, please closely follow the latest guidelines and precautions.”

For a safer option, Flint is offering four neighborhood trick-or-treating events on Halloween evening:

5:30 to 7 p.m. at Berston Field House, 3300 N. Saginaw St.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Latinx Technology and Community Center, 2101 Lewis St.

4:30 to 6 p.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway.

4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Flint Development Center, 4121 Martin Luther King Ave.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.