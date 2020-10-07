JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

With a good bit of sunshine and a brisk southwesterly wind, temperatures Tuesday cruised through the 60s across Mid-Michigan. A few spots even managed to touch the 70-degree mark. With a cool front dropping in on us from the northwest, the clouds will be thickening as we work our way through the wee hours of our Wednesday. There will even be the chance of some light showers popping up here & there. In general, the best chance of seeing a few drops of rain will be across the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area.

As the front moves off to the southeast Wednesday morning, the trend will be for our skies to brighten-up through the day. High temperatures for the day will drop back into the middle 60s as strong northwesterly winds prevail during the day. Temperatures Thursday will again top-out in the middle 60s. Sky conditions will range from partly to mostly sunny, and a kinder, gentler southwest to westerly wind is expected.

A touch of summer will make a return for Friday and Saturday. A healthy dose of sunshine will combine with southerly winds to push readings into the 70s across most of our area. Winds won’t be terribly strong either, so we will have an excellent start to our Columbus Day weekend. Bright sunshine is again expected for Sunday too. Even so, high temperatures will retreat through the 60 as winds shift in off of Lake Huron for the day. Temperatures for Columbus Day will again cruise through the 60s with a at least partly sunny skies expected, and with winds clocking back to the south. - JR