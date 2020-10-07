JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Some of us woke to some damp roads, but afternoon sunshine and a healthy dose of wind were the hallmarks of our Wednesday. High temperatures moved through the 60s, with a few spots once again touching the 70-degree mark. With a good bit of starlight and diminishing winds, temperatures overnight will settle into the lower 40s. That’s right where we should be for this part of October. Northwest of the Saginaw Bay, a few spots will dip into the upper 30s.

Our Thursday will begin with a little bit of cloud cover across the ABC12 viewing area. Sunshine will abound for the afternoon as a kinder, gentler west to northwesterly breeze prevails for the day. High temperatures will move into middle 60s. Friday will begin with bright sunshine, but some clouds will likely drift in from the west for the afternoon. Even so, temperatures should manage to move easily into the 70s for the afternoon as winds turn back in from the south.

Temperatures for the rest of our Columbus Day weekend will continue to hold at above-average levels. With mostly sunny skies Saturday, highs will once again move into the 70s in most areas. Sunday will see readings drop back into the 60s as winds shift in off of Lake Huron. For Monday, there will be a chance of a few showers developing during the afternoon. Despite that, high temperatures will move back up to around the 70-degree mark on a light southerly breeze. - JR