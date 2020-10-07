Meijer recalls cantaloupe products due to possible salmonella

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJRT) - Meijer is recalling whole cantaloupe, along with trays and bowls containing precut cantaloupe, due to the potential risk of salmonella poisoning.

The recalled items were sold between Sept. 26 and Oct. 5 at stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The recalled cantaloupe comes from Eagle Produce based in Arizona.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development conducted routine sampling of the products and discovered the potential presence of salmonella.

No one has yet reported falling ill. Anyone with the affected products should return them for a full refund or throw them away.

