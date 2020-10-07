Michigan offering household plumbing repairs for remainder of 2020

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Community action agencies across Michigan are offering help with plumbing repairs to make sure low-income households have access to water for for washing and disinfecting during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is providing financial assistance for plumbing repairs that ensure safe and efficient access to water. Funding for the program comes from Michigan’s coronavirus relief dollars.

The program will make sure low-income households have hot and cold water, at least one working toilet, a shower, a kitchen faucet and a laundry tub. Interior, exterior, well and septic plumbing work are covered.

Residents can take advantage of the program through Dec. 30. Contact a local community action agency by clicking on this map to sign up.

“Benefits of this program will remain long after COVID-19 by providing eligible households sustained access to water that everyone deserves," said Lewis Roubal, senior deputy director of opportunity for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

