Michigan reports 1,000+ more coronavirus cases, passes another milestone

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported more than 1,000 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus and passed another milestone with more than 130,000 cases statewide.

Michigan went from 120,000 confirmed cases of the illness to 130,000 in 12 days, which is the fastest increase of 10,000 cases since the state went from 30,000 to 40,000 confirmed cases in 12 days from April 17 to 29.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,016 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday for a total of 130,842. State health officials reported nine more deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday, which increase the total to 6,847.

A surge of coronavirus cases slowed somewhat in Genesee County, which reported 39 new cases on Tuesday. The county has seen 48 or more new cases in 11 out of the past 15 days.

Coronavirus testing statewide increased by nearly 10,000 on Tuesday with nearly 34,000 completed. The percentage of positive tests continued creeping upward to more than 3.5%.

The number of people in Michigan hospitalized with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased by 55 on Wednesday to 868. That is the highest number of people hospitalized for coronavirus in several weeks.

The number of coronavirus patients on ventilators increased by 15% on Wednesday to 88 while the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care increased by seven on Wednesday to 209.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 4,268 cases and 282 deaths, which is an increase of 46 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 2,928 cases, 139 deaths and 1,832 patients recovered, which is an increase of 13 cases and 29 recoveries.

Arenac, 70 cases, three deaths and 47 recoveries, which is no change.

Bay, 982 cases, 53 deaths and 804 patients recovered, which is an increase of 15 cases and 30 recoveries.

Clare, 115 cases, five deaths and 82 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Gladwin, 103 cases, two deaths and 72 recoveries, which is no change.

Gratiot, 274 cases and 16 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Huron, 196 cases, five deaths and 148 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Iosco, 201 cases, 12 deaths and 124 recoveries, which is no change.

Isabella, 693 cases, 15 deaths and 519 recoveries, which is an increase of 16 cases and 13 recoveries.

Lapeer, 557 cases, 36 deaths and 430 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases and one death.

Midland, 574 cases, 12 deaths and 478 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

Ogemaw, 57 cases, five deaths and 41 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Oscoda, 29 cases, one death and 21 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Roscommon, 89 cases, four deaths and 58 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases and one recovery.

Sanilac, 150 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Shiawassee, 524 cases, 31 deaths and 457 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases and 46 recoveries.

Tuscola, 464 cases, 33 deaths and 325 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases and one death.

