Mid-Michigan mother still waiting for 28 weeks unemployment to be paid out

By Mark Bullion
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Sarina Shields has received zero income for the past 28 weeks since the coronavirus pandemic reached Michigan.

She has been waiting for unemployment benefits that so far haven’t come.

“It’s a ring around the rosie. You don’t know what’s going on and you’re just laid out to dry,” Shields said.

She’s had it with the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency. Screenshots sent to ABC12 show weeks on end since March of a slew of processed, but pending payments.

Shields originally had filed for regular unemployment, but that claim was denied. She then filed a PUA or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claim in September and was told she would in fact be paid out all those weeks of unemployment.

Shields made hundreds, if not thousands, of calls during this 28-week stretch. But when she finally got someone on the other end of the line?

“It’s very unfortunate to keep telling people you just have to wait and continue to wait while were in the midst of a pandemic,” she said.

Shields said she has a 5-month-old son and she’s just about depleted her emergency funds.

“I don’t know right now. I’m just at a standstill waiting for something to happen," she said.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, which includes the unemployment agency, could not provide answers for Shields' situation for ABC12 News on Wednesday.

