Advertisement

Nurse adopts 9-year-old boy with special needs she’s cared for almost since birth

By Spectrum News Albany Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (Spectrum News) - With plenty of room in her heart, a New York nurse adopted one of her long-time patients, making him a permanent part of her family.

Kelli Dabek officially adopted 9-year-old Jashia on Sept. 1. With two nearly grown children, the nurse says there was plenty of room in her heart and in her home for the little boy she’s cared for practically since he was born.

“We knew what we had to do. My whole family, we knew that’s what we wanted to do,” Kelli Dabek said.

Kelli Dabek officially adopted 9-year-old Jashia, who has special needs, on Sept. 1 after caring for the boy practically since he was born.
Kelli Dabek officially adopted 9-year-old Jashia, who has special needs, on Sept. 1 after caring for the boy practically since he was born.(Source: Spectrum News Albany via CNN)

Jashia was born prematurely at 23 weeks. He has several illnesses and disorders, including chronic respiratory failure, epilepsy, asthma and developmental issues. He needed a tracheostomy to help him breathe, speak and swallow.

Kelli Dabek became certified for emergency foster care and brought Jashia into her home two years ago after he went into the foster care system. He spent the four years prior in a rehab home following his mother’s unexpected death.

Jashia is doing much better today. He can often be found riding his bike around the neighborhood.

Kelli Dabek’s college-aged daughters, Alexa and Hayley, chip in with Jashia and his care whenever possible. The latter is officially an aide, helping the boy with his schoolwork, his regiment of medication and his special diet.

“I’ve got schoolwork. I have two jobs. I’m always busy, but every chance I get. He comes to dinner with me and my friends, and he’ll just spend time with us. All my friends love him,” Alexa Dabek said.

The two admit it hasn’t always been easy on the family, but without Jashia and his special personality, they say their house would never be the same.

“It’s like everyday life for us. We’ve known him for so long. It was just a natural thing for us to do,” Kelli Dabek said.

Copyright 2020 Spectrum News Albany via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Category 3 Hurricane Delta roars toward Mexico’s Cancun area

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta was forecast to spend several hours lashing the Yucatan Peninsula before moving into the Gulf of Mexico and re-strengthening before a strike on the U.S. Gulf coast later in the week.

National

Biden calls for unity during speech at Gettysburg

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden pointed to racism and division and vowed to be a president that brings people together.

National Politics

Facebook says it will ban groups that openly support QAnon

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Critics called it a much-needed, though belated, move by Facebook.

National

Trump slams brakes on COVID-19 stimulus talks, stocks tumble

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The decision comes despite the threat of more worker furloughs and layoffs and as many households are struggling in the coronavirus-stricken economy.

Latest News

National

Boy with special needs becomes permanent part of longtime nurse's family

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
With two nearly grown children, the nurse says there was plenty of room in her heart and in her home for the little boy she’s cared for practically since he was born.

National

Great-grandmother thwarts carjacking when man drives off with her, toddler in back seat

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCCI Staff
The suspect faces charges for kidnapping and theft of a vehicle. He could face 50 years to life in prison if he is convicted.

National

Great-grandmother calls for help after Iowa man steals car with her, toddler inside

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The suspect faces charges for kidnapping and theft of a vehicle. He could face 50 years to life in prison if he is convicted.

National

Dangerous Hurricane Delta closing in on Mexico’s Yucatan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO and GABRIEL ALCOCER
Forecasters expect Delta to slam into beach resorts from Tulum to Cozumel with top winds around 130 mph and an extremely dangerous storm surge of up to 13 feet with even higher waves.

National

St. Louis couple indicted for threatening protesters with guns

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The case has caught the attention of President Donald Trump, and Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has said he will pardon the couple if they are convicted.

National

Johnny Nash, singer of ‘I Can See Clearly Now,’ dies at 80

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Johnny Nash, a singer-songwriter, actor and producer who rose from pop crooner to early reggae star to the creator and performer of the million-selling anthem “I Can See Clearly Now,” died Tuesday, his son said.